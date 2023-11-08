Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,575.59, down 168.35 points):

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Down $1.08, or 9.87 per cent, to $9.86 on 14.2 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down 38 cents, or 6.46 per cent, to $5.50 on 9.3 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down $1.92, or 4.17 per cent, to $44.10 on 9.2 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 24 cents, or 0.95 per cent, to $25.15 on 8.7 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down six cents, or 0.13 per cent, to $46.31 on 8.6 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Down 44 cents, or 0.38 per cent, to $115.78 on 8.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

MEG Energy Corp. (TSX:MEG). Energy. Down 82 cents, or 3.08 per cent, to $25.85. The CEO of MEG Energy, one of the oilsands companies behind the Pathways Alliance, said he expects a significant update soon on the group’s proposed $16.5-billion carbon capture and storage network. Derek Evans said Pathways expects to be able to provide an update for the market within the next couple of months. His remarks on a Tuesday conference call with analysts came after MEG reported third-quarter earnings on Monday after the bell. The company said it earned $249 million in the third quarter, up from $156 million a year earlier.

Cargojet Inc. (TSX:CJT). Transportation. Down $1.65, or 1.92 per cent, to $84.29. The slide in consumer spending has squeezed Cargojet Inc.’s bottom line, its CEO said, as Canadians shell out less on goods that land on shelves and doorsteps after a trip by air freighter. The Mississauga, Ont.-based company, which provides time-sensitive overnight air freight services and aircraft leases, reported a third-quarter profit of $10.5 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30, down from $83.5 million in the same period the year before.

TransAlta Corp. (TSX:TA). Utilities. Up 27 cents, or 2.54 per cent, to $10.92. TransAlta Corp. reported its third-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago as its power production and revenue also came in higher. TransAlta chief executive John Kousinioris said the third-quarter results demonstrate the value of the company’s strategically diversified fleet, which benefited from its asset optimization and hedging activities. The power utility said its profit attributable to common shareholders totalled $372 million or $1.41 per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from $61 million or 23 cents per share a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 7, 2023.