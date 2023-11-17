Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,053.07, down 4.82 points):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down $1.06, or 2.32 per cent, to $44.57 on 14.1 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 42 cents, or 0.92 per cent, to $45.30 on 9.8 million shares.

Marathon Gold Corp. (TSX:MOZ). Mining. Up seven cents, or 10.00 per cent, to 77 cents on 9.1 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down eight cents, or 0.31 per cent, to $25.89 on 8.6 million shares.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Finance. Up 26 cents, or 0.62 per cent, to $42.50 on 7.7 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Down 21 cents, or 2.19 per cent, to $9.39 on 7.0 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Parkland Corp. (TSX:PKI). Retail. Down 62 cents, or 1.40 per cent, to $43.84. More electric vehicle charging stations are on the way as the Canada Infrastructure Bank said it has signed a second funding deal to expand fast-charging options. The federal Crown corporation said it will provide up to $210 million in loans to help Parkland Corp. expand its charging network by upwards of 2,000 fast-charging ports at as many as 400 sites. Darren Smart, senior vice-president of energy transition at Parkland, said in a statement that the company’s initial investments in electric vehicle charging have been positive with strong customer interest.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 16, 2023.