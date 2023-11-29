Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,036.77, up 4.11 points):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 58 cents, or 1.32 per cent, to $44.52 on 12.0 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $1.69, or 1.94 per cent, to $88.74 on 9.9 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Up 37 cents, or 25.69 per cent, to $1.81 on 7.5 million shares.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX:AR). Mining. Up five cents, or 11.11 per cent, to 45 cents on 7.1 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down six cents, or 0.23 per cent, to $26.22 on 7.1 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Finance. Down $2.68, or 4.45 per cent, to $57.57. Scotiabank’s profits took a sizable hit last quarter as it felt the early effects of the slowing economy, and prepared for worse to come. The bank reported a net income of almost $1.39 billion, or $1.02 per diluted share for the quarter ended Oct. 31, down from $2.09 billion or $1.63 per diluted share in the same period a year earlier. The results were heavily weighed down by the amount of money it had set aside for potentially bad loans, as high interest rates are set to increasingly strain borrowers, along with charges related to the layoffs and branch closures it started in the quarter to lower expenses going forward.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Mining. Down 10 cents, or 0.79 per cent, to $12.64. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. is suspending operations at its Cobre Panama mine as intense environmental protests block crucial accesses to the site.The suspension came shortly after Panama’s Supreme Court ruled unanimously Tuesday that a 20-year concession for the Canadian copper mine was unconstitutional.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 28,2023.