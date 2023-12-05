Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,410.21, down 42.66 points):

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $1.31, or 1.43 per cent, to $90.32 on 30.8 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 41 cents, or 0.92 per cent, to $44.12 on 12.7 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up 18 cents, or 21.69 per cent, to $1.01 on 12.7 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 23 cents, or 0.86 per cent, to $26.86 on 12.5 million shares.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX:AR). Mining. Down three cents, or 7.0 per cent, to 40 cents on 12.3 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Up 15 cents, or 6.67 per cent, to $2.40 on 8.5 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Finance. Down 19 cents, or 0.44 per cent, to $43.51. Canada Life has signed a partnership deal with online mortgage company Nesto that will see the company take over the service and administration of the insurer’s residential mortgage customers starting in January. In addition to servicing the existing mortgages, Nesto will also be responsible for the Canada Life mortgages at maturity. The partnership follows Canada Life’s 2022 decision to withdraw from the residential mortgage market. Canada Life is a subsidiary of Great-West Lifeco Inc.

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Telecom. Up 42 cents, or 0.70 per cent, to $60.69. The Competition Bureau has been granted an order by the Federal Court of Canada requiring Rogers Communications Inc. to produce records related to an investigation into the company’s Infinite wireless phone plans. The bureau said it is probing claims in Rogers’ marketing campaigns that the plans have unlimited data, despite “allegedly significant reductions in data speed, known as throttling, after a subscriber reaches a certain data cap.” The competition regulator said it is seeking to determine if Rogers’ marketing practices surrounding those plans comply with the Competition Act’s advertising provisions that bar false or misleading claims to promote a service.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 4,2023.