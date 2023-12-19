Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,622.71, up 93.56 points):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 75 cents, or 1.81 per cent, to $42.13 on 10.8 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $1.37, or 1.64 per cent, to $84.82 on 9.7 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 22 cents, or 0.42 per cent, to $52.22 on 9.2 million shares.

National Bank of Canada. (TSX:NA). Finance. Up 69 cents, or 0.70 per cent, to $99.29 on 6.9 million shares.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (TSX:PPL). Energy. Up 13 cents, or 0.29 per cent, to $44.45 on 6.9 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Down 12 cents, or 2.96 per cent, to $3.93 on 6.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSX:GIL). Apparel. Down 91 cents, or 1.97 per cent, to $45.24. Gildan Activewear Inc. said its plan to replace co-founder Glenn Chamandy as chief executive was a multi-year, careful and deliberate process that included him when it was appropriate to do so. Chamandy said last week he was terminated without cause after four decades with the company, including nearly 20 years as president and CEO. Several large shareholders have called for his reinstatement.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Down three cents, or 4.35 per cent, to 66 cents. Canopy Growth Corp. said it has sold its This Works skin care and wellness brand to a U.K. investment firm. The Smiths Falls, Ont.-based cannabis company said the deal with Inspirit Capital is valued at up to $15.9 million. Under the deal, Canopy will receive an upfront payment of $4.6 million in cash and in other consideration, a loan note issued by Inspirit Capital and payments for reaching unspecified milestones. Canopy said the deal has already closed and This Works’ leadership team, staff and intellectual property will transfer to Inspirit Capital.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 18,2023.