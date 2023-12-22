Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,765.73, up 164.92 points):

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 43 cents, or 0.82 per cent, to $52.80 on 17.4 million shares.

Power Corp. of Canada. (TSX:POW). Finance. Up seven cents, or 0.19 per cent, to $37.53 on 8.6 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down two cents, or 0.05 per cent, to $42.44 on 8.5 million shares.

National Bank of Canada. (TSX:NA). Finance. Down $1.19, or 1.19 per cent, to $99.08 on 8.2 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up three cents, or 0.14 per cent, to $22.13 on 7.2 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up $1.38, or 1.66 per cent, to $84.74 on 6.9 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Energy Fuels Inc. (TSX:EFR). Energy. Up 76 cents, or 8.17 per cent, to $10.06. Shares of Energy Fuels Inc. were up after the company said it has started production at three of its uranium mines in the United States and was preparing to start production at two more. The mining company said it made the move in response to strong uranium market conditions, with spot prices at a 16-year high. Once production is fully ramped up at the three mines in Arizona and Utah by mid- to late 2024, the company said it expects to be producing uranium at a run-rate of 1.1 million to 1.4 million pounds per year.

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Technology. Down 74 cents, or 13.5 per cent, to $4.74. Shares of BlackBerry Ltd. fell after the company released its latest quarterly results and its new chief executive said he has his eye on cutting costs. BlackBerry recently called off plans for an initial public offering of its internet of things business, but said it still plans to split its operations. The company, which reports its earnings in U.S. dollars, reported a loss of US$21 million or five cents per diluted share on US$175 million in revenue for the period ended Nov. 30 compared with a loss of US$4 million or nine cents per diluted share on US$169 million in revenue a year prior.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 21,2023.