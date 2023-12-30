Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

The Toronto Stock Exchange (20,958.44, up by 29.06 points):

TC Energy Corporation (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down five cents, or 0.10 per cent, to $51.76 on 9.6 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Down 53 cents, or $12.10 per cent, to $3.85 on 7.5 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 37 cents, or 0.43 per cent, to $86.81 on 6.8 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 37 cents, or 0.43 per cent, to $85.62 on 5.3 million shares.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX:AR). Materials. Up one cent, or 3.30 per cent, to 47 cents on 4.6 million shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS). Finance. Up 27 cents, or 0.42 per cent to $64.5 on 4.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Boeing is asking airlines to inspect its 737 Max jets for a potential loose bolt in the rudder control system, the airplane maker and Federal Aviation Administration confirmed this week. The FAA said it would be “closely monitoring” the targeted inspections. The agency said Thursday that Boeing issued its inspection guidance to airlines after an international operator found a bolt with a missing nut during routine maintenance. In a separate case, Boeing also discovered an undelivered aircraft that had a nut that was not properly tightened.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. and parent company George Weston Ltd. say they have both entered into automatic share purchase plans with brokers. The plans will allow the grocer’s broker to buy back shares at times when Loblaw and George Weston would not be active because of insider trading rules and internal trading blackout periods. The automatic buybacks will form part of the companies’ existing repurchase programs. Loblaw has a program running until May 4 to buy up to 16 million shares or about five per cent of its issued and outstanding shares.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 29, 2023.