Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,818.58, down 53.56 points):

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down 72 cents, or 0.84 per cent, to $84.97 on 10.8 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up $2.54, or 5.94 per cent, to $45.34 on 8.6 million shares.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Mining. Up $1.32, or 11.03 per cent, to $13.29 on 6.8 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 44 cents, or 0.84 per cent, to $52.79 on 5.7 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 13 cents, or 2.95 per cent, to $4.54 on 5.4 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Down 37 cents, or 0.28 per cent, to $133.58 on 5.4 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up $2.54, or 5.94 per cent, to $45.34. Suncor Energy Inc.’s share price jumped Wednesday as the company reported its fourth-quarter oil output was its second-highest quarter ever. The Calgary-based company announced upstream production in the fourth quarter of 2023 of 808,000 barrels per day. Suncor’s December production averaged more than 900,000 barrels per day, the company’s best single month performance ever.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSX:BLDP). Industrials. Down nine cents, or 1.86 per cent, to $4.75; and NFI Group Inc. (TSX:NFI). Vehicles. Down seven cents, or 0.52 per cent, to $13.39. Ballard Power Systems has signed a new long-term supply agreement with bus maker NFI Group Inc. The Vancouver-based fuel cell company said the deal marks a new phase in its partnership with NFI. It also said the Winnipeg-based company has placed its first order under the agreement for a minimum of 100 fuel cell modules for planned delivery this year. The modules will primarily be produced in Ballard’s facility in Bend, Ore. They will be used in New Flyer’s Xcelsior CHARGE FC hydrogen fuel cell buses that will be deployed in North America.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2024.