Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,937.55, up 66.20 points):

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 44 cents, or 0.51 per cent, to $86.08 on 15.2 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 33 cents, or 0.62 per cent, to $53.41 on 7.0 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 14 cents, or 0.64 per cent, to $22.04 on 4.5 million shares.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. (TSX:CM). Finance. Up 34 cents, or 0.54 per cent, to $63.72 on 4.2 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Down 26 cents, or 6.67 per cent, to $3.64 on 4.2 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 16 cents, or 0.36 per cent, to $45.16 on 4.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSX:GIL). Apparel. Down 38 cents, or 0.89 per cent, to $42.53. Investment manager Jarislowsky Fraser said it will support a move by U.S. investment firm Browning West to replace five directors at Gildan Activewear Inc. in an ongoing fight over who should lead the company. Charles Nadim, head of research and portfolio manager, Canadian equities, at Jarislowsky Fraser said the firm intends to support Browning West and its intent to requisition a special meeting of Gildan shareholders. The dispute with the company comes after Gildan’s board replaced Glenn Chamandy as chief executive late last year with Vince Tyra. Chamandy has said he was terminated without cause after four decades with the company.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 5,2024.