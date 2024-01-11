Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,989.42, up 18.44 points):

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down $1.17, or 1.41 per cent, to $81.90 on 8.4 million shares. 

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up five cents, or 0.09 per cent, to $53.06 on 7.0 million shares. 

Power Corp. of Canada. (TSX:POW). Finance. Up 14 cents, or 0.37 per cent, to $38.39 on 5.4 million shares. 

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Up 12 cents, or 3.06 per cent, to $4.04 on 5.2 million shares. 

Suncor Energy Ltd. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 42 cents, or 0.96 per cent, to $43.39 on 5.0 million shares. 

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 17 cents, or 0.35 per cent, to $49.35 on 4.9 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Aerospace and Defense. Down 87 cents, or 1.56 per cent, to $55.03. The U.S. army said Bombardier Inc. has won a contract to supply up to three Global 6500 business jets for conversion into a spy plane prototype. The announcement comes barely a month after the Canadian government rejected Bombardier’s pitch for an open bid to replace the air force’s aging patrol planes, with the contract going to American rival Boeing Co. in a sole-source deal. The Montreal-based jet maker has touted the Global 6500 as the basis for a fully-fledged surveillance aircraft it hopes to start rolling off the line in the early 2030s.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 10, 2024.

