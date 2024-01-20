Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,906.52, up 149.79 points):

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up $1.29, or 0.97 per cent, to $133.81 on 12.0 million shares.

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSX:TCN). Real Estate. Up $3.18, or 27.30 per cent, to $14.83 on 11.1 million shares.

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Technology. Up nine cents, or 1.97 per cent, to $4.65 on 10.1 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up five cents, or 0.10 per cent, to $48.34 on 8.5 million shares.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSX:BIR). Energy. Down 28 cents, or 5.36 per cent, to $4.94 on 5.8 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Mining. Up three cents, or 0.14 per cent, to $20.98 on 4.9 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSX:TCN). Real Estate. Up $3.18, or 27.30 per cent, to $14.83. Blackstone Real Estate said it will purchase all outstanding shares in Tricon Residential Inc. and take the Toronto-based rental development company private. New York-based Blackstone said it will pay about US$11.25 per common share for Tricon, which equates to a US$3.5 billion equity transaction. Tricon has agreed not to declare its quarterly dividend while the transaction is pending, and said its dividend reinvestment plan will be suspended. Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. will maintain its ownership stake of about 11 per cent once the deal closes.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 19,2024.