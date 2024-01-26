Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,101.54, up 75.76 points):

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Unchanged, at $132.34 on 10.2 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 29 cents, or 0.99 per cent, to $29.53 on 5.7 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 12 cents, or 2.86 per cent, to $4.32 on 5.3 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 48 cents, or 2.30 per cent, to $21.37 on 5.0 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 47 cents, or 1.09 per cent, to $43.52 on 4.2 million shares.

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Technology. Up six cents, or 1.52 per cent, to $4.00 on 4.0 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Parkland Corp. (TSX:PKI). Retail. Down 93 cents, or 1.97 per cent, to $46.21. Parkland Corp. said Wednesday it has temporarily shut down fuel processing at its Burnaby, B.C. refinery. The Calgary-based fuel distributor and marketer said it paused processing operations at the refinery earlier this month due to extreme cold weather in B.C., then encountered an issue on Jan. 21 when trying to restart. In an advisory to area residents posted on its website Jan. 21, Parkland said the issue occurred in one of the refinery units. Parkland Corp. said Wednesday it expects the refinery to remain shut down for approximately four weeks.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. (TSX:L). Retail. Down 22 cents, or 0.16 per cent, to $134.17. Shoppers Drug Mart said it plans to open 44 new pharmacy care clinics in Alberta this year. The new locations will bring the retailer’s total number of clinics in the province to 103 by the end of 2024. Shoppers Drug Mart opened its first pharmacy care clinic in Lethbridge, Alta., in June 2022. Pharmacists at the clinics can assess and prescribe treatments for a wide range of minor illnesses. Shoppers Drug Mart is owned by Loblaw.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 25,2024.