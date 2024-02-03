Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,085.09, down 34.12 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 44 cents, or 0.92 per cent, to $47.51 on 10.4 million shares.

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSX:CS). Mining. Down 16 cents, or 2.40 per cent, to $6.51 on 5.4 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 66 cents, or 1.50 per cent, to $43.23 on 5.1 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Mining. Down eight cents, or 2.11 per cent, to $3.71 on 5.0 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down eight cents, or 1.93 per cent to $4.06 on 4.7 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 14 cents, or 0.48 per cent, to $29.44 on 4.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSX:IDG). Retail. Up 68 cents, or 45.95 per cent, to $2.16. Indigo Books & Music Inc. said it received a proposal to take the retailer private from a pair of companies owned by controlling shareholder Gerald Schwartz. The non-binding proposal from Trilogy Retail Holdings Inc. and Trilogy Investments L.P. would see them purchase the issued and outstanding shares of Indigo it does not already own for $2.25 in cash per common share. The two Trilogy firms are personal holding companies of Schwartz, the Onex Corp. founder and chairman who sits on Indigo’s board of directors and is the spouse of Indigo chief executive Heather Reisman. Trilogy said the offer represents a 50 per cent premium over Indigo’s closing price on the last day of January.

Imperial Oil Ltd. (TSX:IMO). Energy. Down 68 cents, or 0.89 per cent, to $75.93. Imperial Oil Ltd. raised its quarterly dividend by 20 per cent as it reported a fourth-quarter profit of $1.37 billion, down from $1.73 billion a year earlier. Imperial reported its fourth-quarter profit amounted to $2.47 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from a profit of $2.86 per diluted share a year earlier as it faced lower commodity prices. Revenue and other income totalled $13.11 billion, down from $14.45 billion in the last three months of 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 2,2024.