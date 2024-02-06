Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,871.89, down 213.20 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 69 cents, or 1.45 per cent, to $46.82 on 16.8 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 14 cents, or 0.48 per cent, to $29.58 on 9.3 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Down 69 cents, or 0.53 per cent, to $130.53 on 8.7 million shares.

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSX:FCU). Energy. Down 13 cents, or 10.0 per cent, to $1.17 on 8.1 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down 98 cents, or 1.21 per cent, to $80.12 on 7.4 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 14 cents, or 0.32 per cent, to $43.09 on 6.7 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Loblaw Cos. Ltd., (TSX:L). Retail. Down $1.38, or 1.01 per cent, to $134.68. Manulife Financial Corp. said patients who require specialty drugs will be able to fill their prescriptions at any pharmacy after backlash sparked by the insurance provider signing an exclusive arrangement with Loblaw Cos. Ltd. The insurance provider had told patients last month its specialty drug program would transition to being carried out "primarily" through Shoppers Drug Mart and other Loblaw-owned pharmacies.

Air Canada. (TSX:AC). Transportation. Down 30 cents, or 1.63 per cent, to $18.08. The head of Air Canada is slated to come before a House of Commons committee hearing on services for Canadians with disabilities after incidents last year that drew heavy criticism. The stories included an incident where a man with spastic cerebral palsy was forced to drag himself off of an airplane due to a lack of help from airline staff. Rousseau apologized in November for the airline’s shortfalls and announced he would speed up its accessibility scheme.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5,2024.