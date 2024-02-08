Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,969.18, up 11.44 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 39 cents, or 0.83 per cent, to $46.35 on 9.9 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 40 cents, or 1.33 per cent, to $30.41 on 6.4 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 12 cents, or 0.28 per cent, to $43.25 on 4.7 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down 89 cents, or 1.10 per cent, to $79.78 on 4.4 million shares.

Fission Uranium Corp. (TSX:FCU). Energy. Up two cents, or 1.74 per cent, to $1.17 on 3.9 million shares.

Bank of Montreal. (TSX:BMO). Finance. Up 56 cents, or 0.45 per cent, to $123.58 on 3.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Finning International Inc. (TSX:FTT). Industrials. Down $3.65 per cent, or 9.19 per cent, to $36.07. Finning International Inc. reported its fourth-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it was hit by a foreign exchange loss in Argentina due to government currency restrictions and a devaluation of the Argentine peso. The heavy equipment dealer said its net income attributable to shareholders totalled $85 million or 59 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from $136 million or 89 cents per share in the same quarter last year. Net revenue for the quarter totalled $2.40 billion, up from $2.37 billion in the last three months of 2022.

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSX:HRX). Aerospace. Up $1.52, or 10.11 per cent, to $16.55. Héroux-Devtek Inc. reported a third-quarter profit of $9.0 million, up from $1.8 million a year earlier as its sales rose 16 per cent. The maker of aircraft landing gear said its profit amounted to 27 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, up from five cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier. Sales for the quarter totalled $163.5 million, up from $140.9 million.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7,2024.