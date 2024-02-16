Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

February 15, 2024 at 22 h 25 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,222.69, up 333.29 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 67 cents, or 1.48 per cent, to $45.81 on 13.4 million shares. 

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up $2.68, or 8.74 per cent, to $33.35 on 12.2 million shares. 

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up $1.88, or 4.40 per cent, to $44.58 on 9.9 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Down one cent, or 0.21 per cent, to $4.69 on 9.5 million shares. 

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Finance. Down 10 cents, or 0.24 per cent, to $41.45 on 8.1 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up $1.54, or 7.01 per cent, to $23.51 on 7.2 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up $1.54, or 7.01 per cent, to $23.51. Cenovus Energy Inc. is the latest Canadian oilsands company to report surging production levels just in time for the anticipated startup of the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion. The Calgary-based company said Thursday it saw its second-highest quarterly production ever in the fourth quarter of 2023, with output of 808,600 barrels of oil equivalent per day. That compares with 806,900 boe/d in the same period of last year and represents an increase of approximately 12,000 barrels per day from the third quarter of 2023.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up $2.68, or 8.74 per cent, to $33.35. Manulife Financial Corp. said it had a net income attributed to shareholders of $1.66 billion for the quarter ending Dec. 31, up 81 per cent from $915 million in the same quarter last year. The insurance giant on Wednesday reported core earnings of $1.77 billion, or 0.92 cents per share in the quarter, up from $1.54 billion or 0.77 cents per share last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15,2024.

