Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesdayon the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,217.53, down 38.08):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 46 cents, or 1.03 per cent, to $44.12 on 15.2 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 10 cents, or 0.22 per cent, to $46.56 on 13.0 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 31 cents, or 0.93 per cent, to $32.99 on 11.4 million shares.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Finance. Up 52 cents, or 1.25 per cent, to $42.30 on 10.7 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 27 cents, or 0.32 per cent, to $85.43 on 9.2 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up 61 cents, or 0.46 per cent, to $132.55 on 8.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. (TSX:L). Up $1.26, or 0.92 per cent, to $139.02. Canada’s largest grocery retailer is spending more than $2 billion to expand its empire with plans to build more than 40 new stores and renovate hundreds of others. Loblaw Cos. Ltd. announced Tuesday the record investment plan, which includes the expansion and relocation of 10 stores and renovations at 700 locations across its banners. The company, which owns the Loblaws, Shoppers Drug Mart, No Frills, Real Canadian Superstore and T&T banners, has a network of 2,500 stores across the country.

Methanex Corp. (TSX:MX). Down $6.69, or 10.54 per cent, to $56.81. Methanex Corp. says commercial production at its new methanol plant in Louisiana has been delayed due to complications during the late stages of its initial startup process. The company says there was significant damage to a large number of supporting refractory bricks at the Geismar 3 plant that will need to be replaced. Methanex says the specialty bricks will require time to procure and, as a result, management believes commercial production could be delayed up to the end of the third quarter of 2024. Based on preliminary findings, the company says it believes the issue relates to complications in the initial startup process and is not a plant design or construction issue. It says management believes the total capital cost of the plant will not significantly exceed the upper end of its guidance of US$1.3 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20,2024.