Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,318.08, up 145.70 points):

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Mining. Up 60 cents, or 5.04 per cent, to $12.51 on 14.3 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 31 cents, or 0.96 per cent, to $32.72 on 11.4 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up nine cents, or 0.19 per cent, to $47.07 on 7.3 million shares.

Enerplus Corp. (TSX:ERF). Energy. Up $1.90, or 8.56 per cent, or $24.10 on 5.3 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up seven cents, or 1.53 per cent, to $4.64 on 5.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 13 cents, or 0.29 per cent, to $45.22. Suncor Energy Inc. earned $2.82 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, up from $2.74 billion in the same period of 2022, the company reported after the close of markets Wednesday. The company said its net earnings for the three months ended Dec. 31 work out to $2.18 per common share, and included a $1.13-billion non-cash gain as a result of the company’s acquisition of TotalEnergies’ Canadian oilsands operations. On an adjusted basis, Suncor said its operating earnings were $1.64 billion, or $1.26 per common share, in the fourth quarter, compared with $2.43 billion in the prior year’s quarter.

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX:TECK.B). Mining. Up 67 cents, or 1.30 per cent, to $52.11. Teck Resources Ltd. posted record copper production in the fourth quarter, in line with the company’s long-term vision to produce more of the critical mineral while preparing to exit the coal business as soon as a blockbuster deal with Glencore takes effect. The Vancouver-based miner reported Thursday that its fourth-quarter profit rose compared with a year earlier as it ramped up operations at its Quebrada Blanca, or QB2, mine in Chile.

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX:NTR). Agriculture. Up $4.89, or 7.18 per cent, to $73.01. Fertilizer giant Nutrien Ltd. sees promising signs of increased demand for potash in the year ahead. The Saskatoon-based company said it expects full-year potash shipments of between 68 million to 71 million tonnes, up from the 67 million to 68 million it estimates went out in 2023. The company reported fourth-quarter earnings of US$176 million, down from US$1.12 billion in the same period of 2022.

