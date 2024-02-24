Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,413.15, up 95.07 points):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 57 cents, or 1.26 per cent, to $45.79 on 14.0 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down seven cents, or 0.15 per cent, to $47.00 on 7.5 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up nine cents, or 0.28 per cent, to $32.81 on 6.8 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $1.18, or 1.32 per cent, to $88.19 on 5.8 million shares.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSX:FM). Mining. Down nine cents, or 0.72 per cent, to $12.42 on 5.1 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up four cents, or 0.17 per cent, to $23.78 on 4.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSX:CHR). Transportation. Down 16 cents, or 6.64 per cent, to $2.25. Chorus Aviation Inc. reported its fourth-quarter profit fell 20 per cent compared with a year ago as its revenue also edged lower. The company said it earned net income of $36.6 million for the quarter ended Dec. 31, down from $45.9 million a year earlier. Operating revenue totalled $421.5 million, down from $439.8 million in the last three months of 2022.

Onex Corp. (TSX:ONEX). Finance. Down $1.61, or 1.56 per cent, to $101.80. Onex Corp. reported a fourth-quarter profit of US$373 million, down from US$435 million a year earlier. The investment firm and asset manager, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, said the profit amounted to US$4.81 per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

TransAlta Corp. (TSX:TA). Utilities. Up 49 cents, or 5.21 per cent, to $9.90. TransAlta Corp. reported a loss attributable to common shareholders of $84 million compared with a loss of $163 million a year earlier. The power utility said the loss amounted to 27 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31 compared with a loss of 61 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 23,2024.