Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,318.90, down 5.41 points):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 18 cents, or 0.39 per cent, to $45.50 on 18.1 million shares.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Finance. Up 21 cents, or 0.50 per cent, to $42.45 on 12.7 million shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Finance. Up $2.03, or 3.18 per cent, to $65.90 on 9.9 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Down four cents, or 0.83 per cent, to $4.81 on 9.7 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 12 cents, or 0.37 per cent, to $32.62 on 9.2 million shares.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX:AR). Mining. Up one cent, or 4.26 per cent, to 25 cents on 8.5 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Finance. Up $2.03, or 3.18 per cent, to $65.90. Scotiabank reported earnings that surprised to the upside, helped in part by its Latin American markets where interest-rate cuts are already spurring increased activity. Higher revenue and margins helped lead Scotiabank to a first-quarter income of $2.20 billion, up from $1.76 billion a year earlier. Scotiabank’s adjusted earnings came to $2.21 billion. It set aside $962 million for loan losses.

Bank of Montreal. (TSX:BMO). Finance. Down $4.52, or 3.56 per cent, to $122.31. BMO reported net income totalled $1.29 billion, up from $133 million a year earlier when earnings were affected by the Bank of the West acquisition. BMO’s adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.56, down from $3.06 per share a year ago and lower than any quarter last year. The bank set aside $627 million for loan losses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27,2024.