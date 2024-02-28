Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

February 27, 2024 at 21 h 53 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,318.90, down 5.41 points):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 18 cents, or 0.39 per cent, to $45.50 on 18.1 million shares.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Finance. Up 21 cents, or 0.50 per cent, to $42.45 on 12.7 million shares. 

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Finance. Up $2.03, or 3.18 per cent, to $65.90 on 9.9 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Down four cents, or 0.83 per cent, to $4.81 on 9.7 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 12 cents, or 0.37 per cent, to $32.62 on 9.2 million shares.

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSX:AR). Mining. Up one cent, or 4.26 per cent, to 25 cents on 8.5 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Finance. Up $2.03, or 3.18 per cent, to $65.90. Scotiabank reported earnings that surprised to the upside, helped in part by its Latin American markets where interest-rate cuts are already spurring increased activity. Higher revenue and margins helped lead Scotiabank to a first-quarter income of $2.20 billion, up from $1.76 billion a year earlier. Scotiabank’s adjusted earnings came to $2.21 billion. It set aside $962 million for loan losses. 

Bank of Montreal. (TSX:BMO). Finance. Down $4.52, or 3.56 per cent, to $122.31. BMO reported net income totalled $1.29 billion, up from $133 million a year earlier when earnings were affected by the Bank of the West acquisition. BMO’s adjusted earnings per share came in at $2.56, down from $3.06 per share a year ago and lower than any quarter last year. The bank set aside $627 million for loan losses. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 27,2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,324.31, down…

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,413.15, up 95.07…

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,318.08, up…