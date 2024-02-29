Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

February 28, 2024 at 21 h 40 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesdayon the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,243.77, down 75.13 points):

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BTF). Finance. Down 52 cents, or 10.81 per cent, to $4.29 on 13.1 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 46 cents, or 1.01 per cent, to $45.96 on 10.3 million shares. 

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 38 cents, or 1.17 per cent, to $32.24 on 8.2 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Mining. Down 20 cents, or 1.02 per cent, to $19.44 on 6.7 million shares. 

Tantalus Systems Holding Inc. (TSX:GRID). Technology. Down four cents, or 4.65 per cent, to 82 cents on 4.6 million shares. 

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Finance. Down 40 cents, or 0.94 per cent, to $42.05 on 4.0 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

National Bank of Canada. (TSX:NA). Finance. Up $2.40, or 2.32 per cent, to $106.07. Shares of National Bank of Canada pushed to an all-time high Wednesday as the bank delivered positive results that surprised to the upside. National Bank reported a first-quarter profit of $922 million on Wednesday, up from $876 million a year earlier, as its revenue rose across its business. Revenue for the quarter totalled $2.71 billion, up from $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Down 29 cents, or 0.22 per cent, to $130.93. RBC reported a first-quarter profit of $3.58 billion, up from $3.13 billion a year earlier, on revenue of $13.49 billion. On an adjusted basis, the bank says it earned $2.85 per diluted share in its most recent quarter, down from an adjusted profit of $3.04 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 28,2024.

