Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,531.07, down 21.28 points):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 90 cents, or 1.90 per cent, to $46.50 on 18.2 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $1.96, or 2.01 per cent, to $95.74 on 14.2 million shares.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSX:DN). Health care. Up half a cent, or 25 per cent, to 2.5 cents on 8.7 million shares.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Finance. Up 52 cents, or 1.24 per cent, to $42.45 on 7.5 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down 15 cents, or 3.43 per cent, to $4.23 on 7.2 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Down 40 cents, or 10.10 per cent, to $3.56 on 7.1 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Canadian National Railway Co. (TSX:CNR). Transportation. Down 72 cents, or 0.41 per cent, to $175.97. A Federal Court decision has nixed Ottawa’s approval of a massive rail-and-truck hub in the Greater Toronto Area. The ruling states that the federal government failed to grapple with whether Canadian National Railway Co.’s planned facility in Milton, Ont., will have a harmful effect on human health, particularly through its impact on air quality. The decision sets aside the green light issued by cabinet in January 2021 and sends the $250-million project back to Ottawa for reconsideration.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up eight cents, or 0.15 per cent, to $54.00. TC Energy Corp.’s plan to shore up its balance sheet with $3 billion or more in asset sales took a step forward Monday after a deal to sell a U.S. pipeline. The Calgary-based company and its partner said they are selling the Portland Natural Gas Transmission System for US$1.14 billion to BlackRock, through a fund managed by its diversified infrastructure business, and investment funds managed by Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2024.