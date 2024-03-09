Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

March 8, 2024 at 22 h 01 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,737.53, down 57.03 points):

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down 33 cents, or 0.34 per cent, to $96.72 on 16.6 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 31 cents, or 0.66 per cent, to $46.51 on 15.0 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 21 cents, or 0.65 per cent, to $32.04 on 8.2 million shares. 

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 31 cents, or 0.65 per cent, to $48.36 on 7.6 million shares. 

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Up 24 cents, or 7.16 per cent, to $3.59 on 6.0 million shares.

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Telecom. Down 15 cents, or 0.25 per cent, to $59.62 on 5.0 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp. (TSX:AQN). Utilities. Up 41 cents, or 4.98 per cent, to $8.64. Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp. reported a profit in its latest quarter compared with a loss a year earlier as its revenue fell 11 per cent. The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, reported a profit attributable to shareholders of US$186.3 million or 27 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31. The result compared with a loss of US$74.4 million or 11 cents per share in the last three months of 2022. Revenue totalled US$666.9 million for the quarter, down from US$748.0 million a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 8, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,794.56, up…

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,593.96, up…

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,525.93, down…