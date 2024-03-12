Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,769.22, up 31.69 points):

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 54 cents, or 0.56 per cent, to $97.26 on 11.7 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 35 cents, or 0.75 per cent, to $46.86 on 7.6 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 50 cents, or 0.92 per cent, to $54.78 on 7.4 million shares.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (TSX:PPL). Energy. Up 27 cents, or 0.56 per cent, to $48.14 on 5.9 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Down 36 cents, or 10.03 per cent, to $3.23 on 5.8 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 21 cents, or 0.43 per cent, to $48.57 on 5.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Cogeco Inc. (TSX:CGO). Telecom. Down 22 cents, or 0.39 per cent, to $56.74; and Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSX:CCA). Telecom. Up 39 cents, or 0.65 per cent, to $60.15. Cogeco Inc. has named Frédéric Perron its new president and CEO, succeeding Philippe Jetté, who is retiring. Perron is taking the helm of the Montreal-based company and its Cogeco Communications Inc. subsidiary effective immediately, following a board of directors-led succession planning process. Joining the company in September 2020, he previously held the position of president of Cogeco Connexion, Cogeco’s Canadian broadband business, after leading T-Mobile’s consumer business in Poland, holding executive roles at Vodafone in the U.K. and the Czech Republic, and running customer base management at Rogers Communications Inc.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 11,2024.