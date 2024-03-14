Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,970.11, up 139.09 points):

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 14 cents, or 0.26 per cent, to $55.04 on 21.3 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 67 cents, or 1.42 per cent, to $47.91 on 12.8 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 46 cents, or 1.43 per cent, to $32.71 on 8.3 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Mining. Up 30 cents, or 4.05 per cent, to $7.70 on 7.0 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $2.34, or 2.41 per cent, to $99.59 on 6.3 million shares.

Air Canada. (TSX:AC). Transportation. Up 54 cents, or 3.03 per cent, to $18.39 on 5.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down two cents, or 0.04 per cent, to $48.67. Energy giant Enbridge Inc. is urging shareholders at its upcoming annual meeting to vote against a proposal calling on the company to do more to disclose the climate impact of its pipeline business. The shareholder proposal filed by Investors For Paris, a group that aims to hold publicly traded companies accountable for their net-zero promises, calls on Enbridge to disclose the “Scope 3” or end-use emissions produced by the oil and natural gas it transports in its pipeline network.

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Telecom. Down 62 cents, or 1.27 per cent, to $48.19. Bell said it has recently installed aerial alarms to prevent copper theft and vandalism to its infrastructure but wants governments to stiffen penalties for these crimes. Bell said it’s seen almost 1,000 physical security incidents since January 2022 and copper theft is involved in 87 per cent of them. Each takes 10 to 12 hours to repair, often leaving Canadians without access to Internet, TV, home phone and emergency services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2024.