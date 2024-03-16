Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,849.15, up 19.30 points):

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX:CXB). Mining. Up two cents, or 1.10 per cent, to $1.84 on 43.6 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 18 cents, or 0.33 per cent, to to $54.49 on 26.8 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $1.33, on 1.34 per cent, to $98.28 on 23.1 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 10 cents, or 0.12 per cent, to $81.37 on 20.2 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 20 cents, or 0.41 per cent, to $48.06 on 17.0 million shares.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX:NXE). Energy. Up 32 cents, or 3.29 per cent, to $10.06 on 16.5 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSX:LAC). Mining. Up 64 cents, or 7.87 per cent, to $8.77. The U.S. Energy Department has conditionally agreed to loan more than $2 billion to a company building a lithium mine in Nevada to help meet rising demand for a critical element in the manufacture of batteries for electric vehicles, a key part of the Biden administration’s renewable energy agenda. The department agreed on Thursday to provide the $2.26 billion conditional loan to Canada-based Lithium Americas to help cover construction and related costs at an open pit mine deeper than the length of a football field near the Oregon line.

