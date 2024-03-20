Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,860.58, up 23.40 points):

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 14 cents, or 0.26 per cent, to $54.66 on 14.8 million shares.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. (TSX:CM). Finance. Up 29 cents, or 0.43 per cent, to $67.46 on 11.6 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up four cents, or 0.08 per cent, to $49.20 on 7.3 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 48 cents, or 0.60 per cent, to $80.71 on 5.4 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 23 cents, or 0.71 per cent, to $32.83 on 5.3 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 38 cents, or 0.38 per cent, to $99.74 on 4.7 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSX:GIL). Apparel. Up $4.96, or 10.84 per cent, to $50.71. Gildan Activewear Inc. said it is entertaining offers for the company business after seeing interest from at least one potential buyer. The Montreal-based clothing manufacturer said the company received a non-binding expression of interest from a potential purchaser that it did not name. A spokesperson said the company’s board formed a special committee of independent directors to consider the proposal and determined it was in Gildan’s best interests to contact other potential bidders and try to maximize the value of a possible sale.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2024.