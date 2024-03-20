Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

March 19, 2024 at 20 h 45 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,860.58, up 23.40 points):

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 14 cents, or 0.26 per cent, to $54.66 on 14.8 million shares.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. (TSX:CM). Finance. Up 29 cents, or 0.43 per cent, to $67.46 on 11.6 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up four cents, or 0.08 per cent, to $49.20 on 7.3 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 48 cents, or 0.60 per cent, to $80.71 on 5.4 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 23 cents, or 0.71 per cent, to $32.83 on 5.3 million shares. 

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 38 cents, or 0.38 per cent, to $99.74 on 4.7 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSX:GIL). Apparel. Up $4.96, or 10.84 per cent, to $50.71. Gildan Activewear Inc. said it is entertaining offers for the company business after seeing interest from at least one potential buyer. The Montreal-based clothing manufacturer said the company received a non-binding expression of interest from a potential purchaser that it did not name. A spokesperson said the company’s board formed a special committee of independent directors to consider the proposal and determined it was in Gildan’s best interests to contact other potential bidders and try to maximize the value of a possible sale.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Mondayon the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,837.18, down 11.97…

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,849.15, up 19.30…

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (21,829.85, down…