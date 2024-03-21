Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,045.71, up 185.13 points):

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 62 cents, or 1.13 per cent, to $54.04 on 24.1 million shares.

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX:CXB). Mining. Down 13 cents, or 7.18 per cent, to $1.68 on 10.4 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down 22 cents, or 0.22 per cent, to $99.52 on 8.6 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 16 cents, or 0.33 per cent, to $49.04 on 8.1 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up 95 cents, or 18.34 per cent, to $6.13 on 5.9 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 41 cents, or 0.51 per cent, to $81.12. TD Bank Group has signed an agreement with an Indian bank in a bid to attract international students as new customers and make it easier for them to comply with visa requirements. As part of Canada’s requirements to apply for an expedited study permit, students are required to provide proof of financial support, which is accomplished with a guaranteed investment certificate. Under the program, HDFC Bank will refer students planning to study in Canada to TD’s international student GIC program.

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSX:BYD). Personal Services. Down $26.88, or 8.54 per cent, to $288.03. Boyd Group Services Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of US$19.1 million, up from US$14.2 million a year earlier, as its sales rose 16 per cent. The autobody repair company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, said the profit amounted to 89 cents US per diluted share for the last three months of 2023, up from 66 cents US per diluted share for the final quarter of 2022. In its outlook, the company said mild winter weather is impacting demand for glass and collision repair services. It also said the business has been challenged by a number of factors including labour margins and costs related to the start up of new locations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20,2024.