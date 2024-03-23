Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Fridayon the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,984.08, down 103.18):

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up $4.32, or 70.13 per cent, to $10.48 on 15.1 million shares.

Power Corp. of Canada. (TSX:POW). Finance. Down $1.84, or 4.62 per cent, to $37.98 on $13.3 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (The). (TSX:TD). Finance. Down 16 cents, or 0.20 per cent, to $81.27 on 7.9 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc.. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 14 cents, or 0.29 per cent, to $48.85 on 7.6 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 31 cents, or 0.57 per cent, to $54.97 on 7.4 million shares.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TSX:TLRY). Health care. Up 52 cents, or 19.77 per cent, to $3.15 on 7.0 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Algonquin Power & Utilities. (TSX:AQN). Utilities. Up 10 cents, or 1.22 per cent, to $8.32. A U.S. investor is seeking to replace three directors on the board of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., saying new leadership is needed as the company looks to sell its renewable power business and find a new permanent CEO. Starboard Value holds about a nine-per-cent stake in Algonquin. In a letter to the power utility’s board of directors, Starboard says Algonquin is at a critical juncture and needs directors with the expertise, fresh perspective and shareholder-focused mindset to evaluate what may be a wide range of strategic options. Shareholders will vote on the composition of the company’s board of directors at its annual meeting on June 4. The Starboard nominees are Brett Carter, Christopher Lopez and Robert Schriesheim. Algonquin says it is making progress on its key initiatives, including pursuing a sale of its renewable energy business and the search for a permanent CEO.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22,2024.