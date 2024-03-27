Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,912.52, down 29.76 points):

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up eight cents, or 0.10 per cent, to $81.04 on 16.2 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up $1.34, or 15.90 per cent, to $9.77 on 11.6 million shares.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX:XLY). Health care. Up three cents, or 71.43 per cent, to six cents on 11.0 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 46 cents, or 0.92 per cent, to $49.49 on 9.6 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 15 cents, or 0.46 per cent, to $32.83 on 7.8 million shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Finance. Up 10 cents, or 0.15 per cent, to $68.46 on 6.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Parkland Corp. (TSX:PKI). Retail. Up 73 cents, or 1.72 per cent, to $43.12. Fuel retailer Parkland Corp. has engaged two real estate firms to help it sell 157 of its gas and convenience store locations across six provinces. The Calgary-based company said Tuesday it is partnering with NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC and Colliers Canada to find buyers for the locations, which include ones operated under the Chevron, Ultramar, Pioneer and FasGas brands as well as the On the Run convenience store banner. Francis Lapointe, Parkland’s vice-president of Canadian retail operations, said the decision to sell the stations is part of the company’s ongoing network planning and optimization process.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 40 cents, or 0.82 per cent, to $48.38. Pipeline giant Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal to form a joint venture to help connect Permian Basin natural gas to liquefied natural gas export terminals on the U.S. Gulf Coast. The Calgary-based company said Tuesday it will partner with global investment manager I Squared Capital and U.S. pipeline firms WhiteWater and MPLX LP. The new joint venture will develop, construct, own and operate natural gas pipeline and storage assets connecting the Permian (a major oil-and-gas field located in western Texas and southeast New Mexico) to growing LNG and U.S. Gulf Coast demand.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 26, 2024.