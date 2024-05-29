Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

May 28, 2024 at 21 h 03 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,265.05, down 108.33 points):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 26 cents, or 0.47 per cent, to $55.54 on 12.1 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 73 cents, or 2.00 per cent, to $35.79 on 8.0 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 24 cents, or 0.48 per cent, to $49.33 on 7.3 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 25 cents, or 5.22 per cent, to $5.04 on 6.4 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Up 15 cents, or 5.25 per cent, to $3.01 on 5.5 million shares.

Kinross Gold Corp. (TSX:K). Mining. Up six cents, or 0.54 per cent, to $11.17 on 5.5 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSX:GIL). Apparel and luxury. Down $1.05, or 2.03 per cent, to $50.77. The bitter battle over who would run Gildan Activewear Inc. cost the company at least US$65 million, according to its newly returned CEO, as the apparel maker looks to turn a corner after a turbulent six months. Shareholders of the T-shirt manufacturer voted to place co-founder Glenn Chamandy back on its board alongside a slate of candidates put forward by activist investors on Tuesday, capping a months-long leadership battle. Activist shareholders, including Browning West LP, pushed for Chamandy’s return to the apparel manufacturer for months.

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Finance. Down 55 cents, or 0.84 per cent, to $65.04. Rising strain in auto loans and mortgages led Scotiabank to set aside more money in the second quarter, leading to a drop in profits and analyst concern about its growth prospects. The bank said Tuesday its net income fell to $2.09 billion or $1.57 per diluted share for the quarter ended April 30, down from $2.15 billion or $1.68 per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2024.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (22,373.38, up 52.51…

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (22,320.87, up 120.08…

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (22,200.79, down…