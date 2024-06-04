Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,116.69, down 152.43 points):

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Finance. Up 17 cents, or 0.42 per cent, to $41.05 on 13.1 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 14 cents, or 0.28 per cent, to $49.69 on 11.7 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 25 cents, or 0.48 per cent, to $52.31 on 9.1 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down $2.64, or 4.75 per cent, to $52.96; Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down 33 cents, or 6.59 per cent, to $4.68; Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down $1.72, or 6.05 per cent, to $26.69. Shares in Canadian energy companies fell Monday as the price of oil declined. The July crude oil contract was down US$2.77 at US$74.22 per barrel, and the TSX energy index was down 4.41 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 3, 2024.