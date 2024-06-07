Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (22,229.1, up 84.08 points):

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX:NCU). Mining. Down six cents, or 66.67 per cent, to three cents on 14.5 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 76 cents, or 1.47 per cent, to $52.47 on 13.3 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up four cents, or 0.11 per cent, to $35.38 on 7.2 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up seven cents, or 1.53 per cent, to $4.66 on 5.9 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 13 cents, or 0.50 per cent, to $26.07 on 5.5 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 20 cents, or 0.40 per cent, to $49.48 on 5.1 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Transat A.T. Inc. (TSX:TRZ). Hotels, Lodging and Leisure. Down 12 cents, or 3.97 per cent, to $2.90. Transat A.T. Inc. felt the headwinds of stiff competition, engine recalls and the threat of a union strike last quarter, which together conspired to drain more money from the struggling tour operator. Transat nearly doubled its losses to $54.4 million in the three months ended April 30 compared with the same period a year earlier. More cash departed its coffers despite a 12-per-cent year-over-year boost in revenue, fuelled by an increase in passengers. The losses stemmed partly from lower per-passenger revenue, as Transat’s seat capacity grew more than its ridership.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6, 2024.