Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,887.34, down 182.42 points):

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 12 cents, or 0.24 per cent, to $48.92 on 17.9 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 11 cents, or 0.21 per cent, to $52.40 on 14.0 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down 54 cents, or 0.71 per cent, to $75.41 on 7.3 million shares.

Telus Corp. (TSX:T). Telecom. Down five cents, or 0.23 per cent, to $22.13 on 6.8 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 63 cents, or 1.75 per cent, to $35.48 on 6.3 million shares.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (TSX:PPL). Energy. Down 21 cents, or 0.41 per cent, to $51.09 on 6.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Copperleaf Technologies Inc. (TSX:CPLF). Technology. Up $1.72, or 0.17 per cent, to $11.87. Copperleaf Technologies Inc. has signed a deal to be acquired by IFS AB in an agreement valued at about $1 billion. Under the deal announced before markets opened Tuesday, IFS will pay $12 per share for all of Copperleaf’s issued and outstanding common shares. Vancouver-based Copperleaf specializes in AI-powered asset investment planning and management software for businesses.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 11, 2024.