Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (21,639.10, down 59.01 points):

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down 25 cents, or 0.53 per cent, to $46.62 on 16.9 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 45 cents, or 0.89 per cent, to $50.26 on 12.4 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 34 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $48.25 on 8.3 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 25 cents, or 0.99 per cent, to $25.06 on seven million shares.

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Telecoms. Down $1.49, or 3.2 per cent, to $45.18 on 6.2 million shares.

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Technology. Down 24 cents, or 6.9 per cent, to $3.23 on 6.1 million shares.

Companies in the news:

WestJet Encore pilots have given the green light to a deal with their employer, averting a strike at the regional airline. The Air Line Pilots Association says its members have ratified a five-year contract that offers higher pay, more flexible schedules and “a better work-life balance.” The union says about 79 per cent of the pilots who cast a ballot approved the collective agreement, with the vast majority of the carrier’s 350-plus pilots participating in the vote.

Red Lobster Canada will ask an Ontario court next week to recognize a stalking horse bid from its lenders and approve a sales process for its assets. Court filings made on behalf of the beleaguered seafood chain’s Canadian operations earlier this week say the matter will be heard by the Superior Court of Justice on June 18, as long as a U.S. court approves the sales process before then. The filings made on June 11 say the steps are meant to “preserve” Red Lobster’s business in Canada and the employment of the company’s 2,000 workers stationed at 27 restaurants across the country.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 14, 2024.