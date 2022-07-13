Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (18,678.64, down 138.16 points.)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Financials. Down $1.01, or 1.2 per cent, to $80.83 on 14.8 million shares.

New Gold Inc. (TSX:NGD). Materials. Down 33 cents, or 26.4 per cent, to 92 cents on 7.5 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down $1.81, or 4.4 per cent, to $39.71 on 7.2 million shares.

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Down four cents, or 1.9 per cent, to $2.05 on 6.6 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Down 42 cents, or 4.7 per cent, to $8.60 on five million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 98 cents, or 4.3 per cent, to $21.76 on 4.9 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Up $1.54 or 2.6 per cent to $60.24. Canada’s telecoms regulator has ordered Rogers Communications Inc. to provide a detailed explanation for last week’s widespread service outage that affected millions of Canadians and knocked out access to some health-care, law enforcement and banking services. The CRTC said Tuesday it has requested that Rogers respond by July 22 to detailed questions it sent the company, including on the ‘why’ and ‘how’ the outage occurred and what measures it is putting in place to prevent future outages. Ian Scott, chair of the CRTC, said in a statement that the request was the first step the agency was taking to improve network resiliency. This request comes a day after federal Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne confirmed that the CRTC would investigate the outage and met with Rogers chief executive Tony Staffieri and the head of several other telecom providers.

Capital Power Corp. (TSX:CPX). Down nine cents to $45.39. Capital Power Corp. and Manulife Investment Management have signed a deal to buy MCV Holding Co., which owns Midland Cogeneration Venture, for US$894 million, including the assumption of US$521 million of project-level debt. The 1,633-megawatt natural gas combined-cycle cogeneration facility is being acquired from OMERS Infrastructure Management Inc. and its co-investors. The facility is located in Midland, Mich., and began commercial operations in 1990. Capital Power will be responsible for operations and maintenance and asset management for which it will receive an annual management fee. It says it will finance the transaction using cash on hand and its credit facilities. The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of this year, subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.

Air Canada (TSX:AC). Up 81 cents or 5.1 per cent to $16.76. Air Canada and Emirates have signed a strategic partnership agreement and plan to establish a code-share relationship later this year. The airlines say the deal will create more options for customers when travelling on their networks. They say the code-share deal will offer improved choices for Air Canada customers for travel to the United Arab Emirates and to destinations beyond Dubai. Emirates customers will see an improved travel experience when travelling to Toronto and other key destinations where Air Canada flies. The airlines say they will also establish reciprocal frequent flyer benefits and reciprocal lounge access for qualifying customers. They say further details of the partnership and specific code-share routes will be announced when they are finalized.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 12, 2022.