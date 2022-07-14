Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (18,615.19, down 63.45 points.)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Financials. Down 99 cents, or 1.2 per cent, to $79.84 on 9.8 million shares.

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Down three cents, or 1.5 per cent, to $2.02 on 8.5 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down three cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $39.68 on 7.8 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 28 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $54.02 on 7.6 million shares.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Materials. Up two cents, or 0.1 per cent, to $21.40 on six million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 42 cents, or 1.9 per cent, to $21.34 on 5.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Down 80 cents or 1.3 per cent to $59.44. Rogers Communications Inc.’s move to credit its customers with the equivalent of five days of service following the massive outage that crippled its network last week is “wholly inadequate,” a legal expert said. Payments could not occur, sales were missed, meetings were missed, work could not be done and businesses could not operate fully, so damages would be broader than that, said Richard Leblanc, a York University governance, law and ethics professor. Rogers made the announcement via a statement posted on Twitter on Tuesday saying that it was “a first step” in earning back its customers’ trust. In the statement, Rogers said it was listening to its customers from across the country and recognized how significant the impacts of the outage were for them. Rogers Wireless and internet customers were left without service in the outage that began early Friday morning and led to widespread disruptions. The outage affected 911 services as well as financial networks and other critical services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2022.