Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (18,394.45, up 65.39 points.)

Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ). Up 49 cents, or 0.8 per cent, to $61.58 on 8.4 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD). Financials. Up 72 cents, or 0.9 per cent, to $78.89 on 5.7 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 44 cents, or 2.1 per cent, to $21.23 on 5.3 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 28 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $54.13 on 5.3 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSX:RY). Financials. Down 61 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $118.63 on 5.1 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 60 cents, or 1.6 per cent, to $39.32 on five million shares.

Companies in the news:

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Down 21 cents to $59.14. Federal Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne says last week’s massive outage at Rogers Communications Inc. will be on his mind as he weighs the telecom provider’s proposed $26-billion takeover of Shaw Communications Inc. The Rogers-Shaw transaction already has approval from shareholders and the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission, but still needs approval from the Competition Bureau as well as Champagne’s department Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada. Champagne says last Friday’s outage, which left more than 12 million Canadians without service, is “going to be on the mind of the different people who need to make a decision.” His comments come the same day as the deadline for Rogers, Shaw and Quebecor Inc. to reach a definitive agreement on the sale of wireless carrier Freedom Mobile. Last month, Rogers announced that it would sell Freedom to Quebecor for $2.85 billion in a deal it hopes will appease federal regulators opposed to its proposed takeover of Shaw.

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Down 52 cents to $63.50. Xplore Mobile Inc. will be shutting down at the end of August. The wireless carrier, which provides service to customers in Manitoba, will cease operations on Aug. 31, according to a company statement. Xplore Mobile says it was able to get through a number of challenges including vigorous competition and the pandemic over the years, but could not overcome “the cloud of uncertainty created by regulatory delays.” The company says Telus Corp.-owned Koodo has created an offer exclusively for Xplore Mobile customers that will now be without a wireless provider. Xplore Mobile was created when BCE Inc. announced that it would acquire Manitoba Telecom Services Inc. in 2016 for $3.9 billion and was told by the Competition Bureau in 2017 that it would have to “sell assets and provide services” to New Brunswick-based rural internet provider Xplornet Communications Inc. as a condition of the deal closing. To appease the federal regulator, BCE agreed to transfer a chunk of its wireless customers and wireless spectrum licences, as well as six retail stores to Xplornet, ultimately forming Xplore Mobile.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 15, 2022.