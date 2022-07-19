Most of Ontario under heat warnings as province set to get hot and humid this week

July 18, 2022 — Changed at 20 h 42 min on July 18, 2022
The Canadian Press

TORONTO — Environment Canadahas issued heat warnings for most of Ontario.

The warnings stretch from Fort Hope in the north to Windsor in south, with temperatures expected to hit 31 C but feel more like the upper thirties due to humidity on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday’s overnight low near 20 C will provide little relief from the hot and humid conditions, but slightly cooler conditions are expected on Thursday.

The agency says to watch for the effects of heat illness, like swelling, cramps, fainting and heat exhaustion, as well as symptoms like dizziness, nausea, vomiting and extreme thirst.

It also encourages people to seek cool places like pools and tree-shaded areas or air-conditioned buildings.

Special weather statements are also in effect for parts of southern Ontario on Monday, with Environment Canada forecasting between 25 to 50 mm of rain in regions between Kingston and Toronto including Belleville and Cobourg.

The agency said localized ponding of water in low-lying areas is possible.

Hot weather is set to descend on southern Ontario Tuesday, kicking off five straight days of forecasted temperatures above 29 C in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 18, 2022. 

