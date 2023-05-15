Most Ontario elementary teachers experienced or witnessed violence: survey

Most Ontario elementary teachers experienced or witnessed violence: survey

TORONTO — The Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario says three-quarters of its members say they have experienced or witnessed violence against staff members.

The union commissioned a survey of its members earlier this year and president Karen Brown says learning is being disrupted due to violence in schools because the system is underfunded and under-resourced.

The survey found that overall, 77 per cent of members have personally been subjected to violence or seen it against another member.

It also found that number rises to 86 per cent when surveying just the members who work in special education.

The survey found that 42 per cent of ETFO members have had a physical injury, illness or psychological injury or illness as a result of workplace violence against them this school year.

Premier Doug Ford says students should respect their teachers.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15, 2023.

