Mother charged with negligence in death of abandoned child: Kingston police

June 4, 2024 at 21 h 12 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:
KINGSTON, ONTARIO — Police in Kingston, Ont., say a 32-year-old mother is facing numerous charges after two children were abandoned in an apartment and one of them died.

Police say a representative from the region’s Family and Children’s Services notified them on May 31 that one of the children was found dead in a residence where no parent was present.

They say the mother of the children was later arrested in Napanee, Ont., approximately 45 kilometres from Kingston.

The mother has been charged with criminal negligence causing death, failing to provide necessaries of life, and two counts of abandoning a child under 10 years old.

Kingston police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact them.

They say their investigation continues and tips can also be anonymously submitted.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 4, 2024.

