Motorcyclist dead after collision in York Region, police seek witnesses

Police are seeking witnesses after a collision left a motorcyclist dead in Stouffville, Ont.

York Regional Police say officers responded to a collision involving a motorcycle and an SUV at the intersection of Ninth Line and Hoover Park Drive at around 3 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators say the 21-year-old motorcyclist from Stouffville was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

They say the driver of the SUV, who remained on scene, wasn’t hurt.

Police say there is at least one important witness who left the scene, and investigators are urging them and other potential witnesses to come forward.

The investigation is ongoing.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 28, 2024.