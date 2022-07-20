Motorcyclist dies after two-vehicle collision in Vaughan, Ont.

July 20, 2022 — Changed at 16 h 42 min on July 20, 2022
The Canadian Press
Motorcyclist dies after two-vehicle collision in Vaughan, Ont.

VAUGHAN, Ont. — Police say a motorcyclist is dead after a crash in Vaughan, Ont., and officers are looking for potential witnesses as they investigate the collision. 

York Regional Police say the crash between the motorcycle and a Honda Civic took place near Highway 7 and Martin Grove Road shortly before 11 p.m.

They say the motorcyclist, a 44-year-old man from Toronto, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and a passenger in the Honda Civic were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Investigators are looking to identify a potential witness driving a dark-coloured Mini Cooper with a red racing stripe that was in the area when the collision occurred.

Police are asking that driver and any other witnesses, as well as those with dashcam footage, to come forward. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2022.

