September 26, 2024 at 15 h 44 min
Nojoud Al Mallees, The Canadian Press
MPs debate another Tory non-confidence motion after Liberals survive first vote

OTTAWA — Less than 24 hours after the Conservatives lost their first attempt to topple the government the Tories are trying again.

A new motion being debated this morning states that the House of Commons has lost confidence in the Liberal government and “offers Canadians the option to axe the tax, build the homes, fix the budget and stop the crime.”

That’s the list of slogans the Tories have been using for months.

On Wednesday, the majority of MPs voted against the first non-confidence motion that was put forward by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

The series of confidence votes comes after the NDP ended the supply-and-confidence deal that had kept the government stable since early 2022.

The Bloc Québécois has given the Liberals until Oct. 29 to pass two private members bills related to supply management and old age security if they want to avoid an election before Christmas.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2024.

