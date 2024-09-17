MPs to discuss deaths of First Nations people by police in emergency debate

OTTAWA — Members of Parliament will hold an emergency debate in the House of Commons Monday evening on a string of recent deaths of First Nations people during interactions with Canadian police forces.

Six First Nations people have died in the last two weeks at the hands of police officers, which NDP MP Lori Idlout characterizes as a “disturbing pattern.”

She wrote a letter to House Speaker Greg Fergus calling for the emergency debate, lambasting what she called a lack of media coverage of the deaths and inaction by the government to pass legislation on First Nations policing.

“As parliamentarians, it is on us to show leadership and take responsibility to keep our institutions accountable. People across Canada must know their Parliament is addressing the institutional violence in their communities as a critical and immediate priority,” she wrote.

“There is a clear, urgent interest for Parliament to debate this disturbing pattern, so that parliamentarians can discuss immediate measures that can be taken to save Indigenous lives, today.”

The deaths happened in Saskatchewan, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and New Brunswick between Aug. 29 and Sept. 8.

They include Hoss Lightning-Saddleback, 15, of Samson Cree First Nation.

He was shot by police on Aug. 30 after he called 911 to say that he was being followed by people who wanted to harm him.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team said in a statement that officers determined he was at risk, and while he was initially co-operative, he ran away from police and two officers shot at him.

Jack Piché of Clearwater Dené Nation died after being hit by an RCMP vehicle on Aug. 29.

Tammy Bateman of Roseau River First Nation died after being hit by a Winnipeg police cruiser on Sept. 2.

Jason West was shot by police in Windsor, Ont., on Sept. 6.

Steven Dedam was shot by police at Elsipogtog First Nation in New Brunswick on Sept. 8. RCMP officers were responding to a call that said Dedam was armed and threatening to harm himself.

The same day, RCMP who were called to Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation in Saskatchewan shot and killed Daniel Knife during a confrontation.

Indigenous Peoples have been sharing photos of them online, advocating for greater awareness of police-involved deaths and better protections for themselves and their communities.

Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak, the national chief for the Assembly of First Nations, says the deaths demonstrate systemic issues across the country. She is demanding accountability from police through independent investigations into each of the deaths.

“Time and again, we have witnessed the consequences of law enforcement’s failure to employ de-escalation techniques and culturally informed practices,” she said in a statement.

“We will continue to call for action to address these failures and expect full transparency in cases where lives have been needlessly lost.”

Monday marks the first day of the fall sitting of the House of Commons after a summer break.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2024.