Muller, Miller, Heise named PWHL’s three stars of the week

TORONTO — Boston Fleet forward Alina Muller, Toronto Sceptres forward Hannah Miller and Minnesota Frost forward Taylor Heise have been named the Professional Women’s Hockey League’s three stars of the week.

Muller had a goal and two assists in two games for the Fleet last week to earn first-star honours.

She had points in Boston’s 4-1 win over Toronto on Wednesday before adding an assist in a 5-2 loss at Minnesota on Sunday.

Miller scored twice in the Sceptres’ 4-2 win over visiting New York on Saturday before a sold-out crowd at Scotiabank Arena to earn second-star honours.

She has six goals on the season, tied for the league lead with Minnesota’s Kendall Coyne Schofield.

Heise, the week’s third star, scored twice in Minnesota’s win over Boston on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 27, 2025.