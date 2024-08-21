Multiple Jewish organizations, hospitals across Canada receive identical bomb threats

August 21, 2024 at 16 h 02 min
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Police in multiple cities across Canada are responding to bomb threats that were sent to Jewish organizations, synagogues and some hospitals this morning.

B’nai Brith Canada says more than 100 Jewish institutions received an identical email at 5 a.m. ET threatening explosions including at their offices in Toronto and Montreal.

Synagogues, Jewish community centres and hospitals in Toronto, Montreal and Ottawa are among those which confirmed they have received the threat.

Ottawa police say they are on site at several hospitals in the capital but indicated the RCMP is taking the lead on the investigation.

A spokeswoman from the Queensway Carleton Hospital in Ottawa said the police determined the situation was “low risk” but an extensive sweep had been carried out at the hospital and grounds.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 21, 2024.

