Murder charge laid in death of woman set on fire on Toronto bus

July 12, 2022 at 0 h 41 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Charges against a Toronto man that were laid after a woman was set on fire on a transit bus last month have been upgraded following the woman’s death.

Police say in a news release that 33-year-old Tenzin Norbu is now charged with first-degree murder, and that he appeared in court Monday morning via video link.

Norbu had previously been charged with attempted murder, assault with a weapon, as well as other offences.

Police have alleged a man poured a liquid substance on a woman in a bus shortly after noon on June 17 and then lit the liquid on fire.

A man was later arrested nearby.

Police say Nyima Dolma, who was 28 and had no relationship with the alleged attacker, suffered life-threatening injuries and was rushed to hospital, but died July 5.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 11, 2022.

