Murder trial begins for man accused of killing Toronto cop in 2021

March 19, 2024 — Changed at 16 h 40 min on March 19, 2024
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — The trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer in a parking garage nearly three years ago has begun, with the judge laying out the process for the jury.

Lawyers for the Crown and the defence are expected to make their opening statements Wednesday morning in the trial of Umar Zameer.

Jurors will then begin hearing testimony from witnesses called by the prosecution.

Zameer has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

Northrup, a 31-year veteran of the force, died on July 2, 2021, after being struck by a vehicle as he was responding to a report of a robbery in a parking lot at Toronto City Hall. Another plainclothes officer was also injured.

In her initial instructions, Ontario Superior Court Justice Anne Molloy reminded jurors not to pay attention to public opinion about the case or seek out any information about it outside of court.

The trial is expected to last about five weeks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 19, 2024.

