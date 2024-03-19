Murder trial expected to start today for man accused of killing Toronto cop in 2021

TORONTO — The trial of a man accused of killing a Toronto police officer in a parking garage nearly three years ago is expected to begin this afternoon.

Jury selection began Monday in the case of Umar Zameer, who is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Const. Jeffrey Northrup.

Northrup, a 31-year veteran of the force, died on July 2, 2021, after being struck by a vehicle as he was responding to a report of a robbery in a parking lot at Toronto City Hall.

Another plainclothes officer was also injured.

Speaking outside court on Monday, Zameer’s lawyer urged the public to keep an open mind about the case.

The trial is expected to last about five weeks.

